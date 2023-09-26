The Canberra Times
Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo caught in Australian Public Service controversy

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:40pm
Mike Pezzullo, one of Canberra's most powerful and certainly most controversial public servants, cannot survive the revelation of the trove of text messages showing him blatantly inserting himself into the political process.

Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

