Hands up those who could make honey and lime cremeux with pistachio praline and white chocolate at 17 years old. Perhaps with a side of kaffir lime and lemongrass foam and raspberries?
Scratch that - who knew what cremeux was at 17 years old?
Well, lucky for Canberra foodies (and anyone who heads to Ondine European Brasserie) Deb Ridley does.
The young commis chef and rising star in the Canberra food scene has walked away from the Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award with triple silver medals.
"This was my first time competing in a culinary competition," Deb says.
"I entered to practice my skills and build my confidence in cooking. My boss is my culinary inspiration, he's been very supportive of me giving it a go. As well as being a past competitor in Golden Chef's himself, he has worked in restaurants all over the world and now owns his own restaurant here in Canberra."
Along with her honey and lime cremeux dessert, Deb also made confit of potatoes, roasted cabbage, macadamia sesame paste, and Worcestershire onions for entree and a main of Aquna Murray Cod, roasted tomato beurre blanc, leek stuffed with Murray Cod Ragout, nashi pear and zucchini.
"It takes a lot of courage for young chefs to step up and be critiqued at such a high level," head judge and Nestlé professional commercial development chef Elke Travers says.
"All the finalists this year have been truly impressive, and Deb's dish creations were a delight. We commend her for propelling her culinary journey."
The ultimate winner, chef Jimmy Han has been awarded a two-week European culinary experience, to travel with the Australian Culinary Olympics Junior Team to the IKA Culinary Olympics in Germany.
