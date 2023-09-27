The Canberra Times
Home/News/Photos
Photos

Social pictures from Canberra Wargrounds Fantasy Combat Sport at Weston Park

By Elesa Kurtz
September 28 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weston Park was the place and (figurative) battle lines were drawn ... for Canberra's very own battle sport - Wargrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.