Sydney-obsessed administrators are killing the game of rugby

Look at the coach: ex-Randwick and NSW. The Australian Schoolboys team, just recently announced, had 14 NSW reps. The Wallaroos was a predominance of, you guessed it, NSW players. Now RA wants to take charge of all the provinces, their finances, the players, the advertising and all revenue we know where that leads to: the Wallatahs. You might as well get rid of all the other provinces and just have NSW. Don't forget that they ruined the broadcast rights by not remaining with Foxtel