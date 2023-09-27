Sydney-obsessed administrators are killing the game of rugby

We have now sunk to the lowest ebb for Rugby in Australia. This has all been bought about by the fact that Rugby Australia is consumed with Sydney rugby and the Waratahs. How does the best-performed province, the Brumbies, only get three players in the Wallabies team and the NSW players are rewarded for their mediocre performances with Wallaby jumpers? It's absolutely disgraceful.
Look at the coach: ex-Randwick and NSW. The Australian Schoolboys team, just recently announced, had 14 NSW reps. The Wallaroos was a predominance of, you guessed it, NSW players. Now RA wants to take charge of all the provinces, their finances, the players, the advertising and all revenue we know where that leads to: the Wallatahs. You might as well get rid of all the other provinces and just have NSW. Don't forget that they ruined the broadcast rights by not remaining with Foxtel
Sack the whole lot and start again. Maybe use the Brumbies model, as it's proved to be the most effective one over the past 10 years.
Michael Hooper, former captain and a surprise omission from the World Cup squad, lends support to under-fire coach Eddie Jones, commenting on his commitment by staying awake until 11pm to plot ways to improve the team's performances and then rising again at 3am to reply to messages.
Perhaps the lack of a good night's sleep has led to his irrational team selections and haphazard changes in leadership. His time as England's coach was predominantly when England had probably a once in a lifetime team that any coach could have led to victory.
Here's one for Mary Coombe (Letters, September 26) but none too serious. Maybe we need more voices to Parliament, not fewer. The Aboriginal Voice will have no power and presumably its arguments and requests will be reported with its own Hansard, and government and Parliament will make open decisions informed by this input.
But there are others with access to ministers and pollies of which we know virtually nothing. Why not create a Big Business Voice to Parliament so we know when and what they are asking for. And why not others for miners, private schools, property developers, banks, professional services, unions, lobbyists. Any other suggestions?
There is huge irony in the debate around the Voice. Imagine flipping the script: Indigenous people are the majority, the unoppressed, the advantaged and privileged.
Imagine white people are 3 per cent of the population: life expectancy, health and education outcomes are lower; incarceration and suicide rates are disproportionately high; your children are taken from you and you suffer the trauma of colonialism. 80 per cent support a "yes" vote.
What do you think now? Whose voice are you listening to? Is it really too much to ask for the very minimum - for the government of the day to listen to the traditional custodians about what they need? Who would you rather be? What sort of country do you want to live in?
Progressives intending to vote "no" baffle me. I get frustration at the glacial pace of change, but if not on October 14, 2023, in which century is a constitution founded in a racist past going be altered to recognise Indigenous Australians?
As a result of defeat of the republic referendum, the cause of the republic is so much weaker now. How will Closing the Gap not be harder without an effective Voice to Parliament? How does repudiation of the exhaustive consultation to produce the Uluru Statement of the Heart help?
It is naive to believe defeat would not risk entrenching and indeed, increasing, limits to what governments are prepared do to effectively support Indigenous communities. It is likely to act as a brake on overcoming disadvantage. Do we build on the remarkable consensus-building process that forged the Voice, or opt for harm and inertia that rejection and mis-recognition will bring?
Some people suggest that as there are First Nations people in the Parliament, a Voice is not necessary. But according to the "They Vote For You website" the seven current First Nations senators have rarely agreed in their Senate votes.
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has voted with Liberal party colleagues like Michaelia Cash 100 per cent of the time, but with the other First Nations Senator for the Northern Territory, Marlindirri McCarthy, only 12 per cent of the time.
Nor has Price voted in line with other Aboriginal senators representing remote areas of WA much more - voting with Patrick Dodson 17 per cent and with Dorinda Cox only 28 per cent of the time. This suggests that party affiliation rather than First Nations priorities are shaping how First Nations people vote in the Senate.
Those who argue that First Nations representation means that a Voice is not necessary need to consider these data. These figures indicate that a coherent set of First Nations priorities is not coming through in how these First Nations Senators collectively vote. And of course when they next come up for election they could be voted out altogether!
I have finally gotten to the point of asking why is a Voice required, to supposedly give advice regarding our Indigenous peoples.
The National Indigenous Australians Agency already exists within the government body of Prime Minister and Cabinet. I looked up its purpose on Wikipedia: "The National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) is an Australian Public Service agency of the Australian government. It is responsible for whole of government coordination of policy development, program design and service delivery for Aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait Islander people, who are grouped under the term Indigenous Australians."
Further information reveals that there are over 1300 staff in the NIAA, with 41 per cent of them in state, regional and remote areas.
If this isn't an organisation with contact with local people, seeking advice and implementing programs relevant to their needs, I don't know what else can be achieved by implementing another government body with more public servants "seeking advice".
Stephen Saunders, (Letters, September 25) hit the nail on the head. As one who follows these matters with the utmost interest and concern, it has been extraordinary to watch the brazen dishonesty surrounding the obvious link between Labor's massive immigration program and the housing/rental crisis and a host of other challenges.
Despite (and perhaps because of it) overwhelming public sentiment that Australia's population is quite large enough and evidence that Australians wish to move on from our socially, economically and environmentally disastrous forever-growth agenda, politicians on both side of the House - and those in the middle - and opinion-for-hire commentators have steadfastly refused to put immigration-fed population growth on the political agenda.
But I detect cracks in the facade and some are beginning to speak up. All belatedly, of course. This crisis is now with us for a decade or more and perhaps longer if we cannot secure a fundamental and permanent change in immigration policy. If six million or more since 2000 have failed to give us what we are told we need, why would we expect any better from the next 10 million?
It is admirable to see the CT publishing letters as bold and honest as Mr Saunders.
Peter Waterhouse's letter (September 25) paints the Prime Minister's inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response as a "glorified" whitewash, as it exempts the actions of the Labor premiers of Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland. It's not hard to pick Mr Waterhouse's bias here.
I, for one, would be hard pressed to name one government, state, territory or federal, Labor or Liberal, who got things 100 per cent right. I'd challenge anyone without the benefit of hindsight to make all the right calls for the vast majority of constituents.
I also lived in Melbourne during the worst of COVID-19 and yes, it was difficult for school students. Guess what? They coped! No one - absolutely no one was punished for watching a sunset. What sensationalist nonsense.
What actually happened? The federal government did mismanage COVID-19 in nursing homes, resulting in the premature demise of many thousands of loved elderly residents.
The NSW/federal governments did mismanage the Ruby Princess saga, allowing COVID to run rampant.
So, Peter Waterhouse may well choose to blame Labor governments for all his COVID-19 woes, but rest assured, his Liberal mates also share a good portion of responsibility.
Bill Dean's memory (Letters, September 26) is not quite correct. The song is "who beat the Walla, Wallabies but good old sospan Fach", a verse from the song Sospan Fach from Llanelli, once the centre of the tin-plate industry (hence the saucepans), who were never beaten by the touring Wallabies.
I am flabbergasted at the commentary from supposed rugby experts following the Wallabies performances at the France Rugby World Cup. The definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The ARU seems to never learn. It has already started this cycle with Eddie Jones as coach - doesn't two fails in two terms as coach send a clear message?
I can not decide who would be more distraught with Dan Andrews' retirement - the CCP or the Stockholm Syndrome suffering people of Victoria.
Sadly for Victorians the question is not why did Daniel Andrews choose to resign. It will be, how long will it take to recover financially from the disaster that was nine years of Andrews at the helm. A complete and utter financially incompetent premier.
Here's an idea for a voice to Parliament. Make every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander a member of the Qantas Chairman's Lounge.
Warren Mundine told the National Press Club that Indigenous people need to forgive the rest of Australia and move on without a Voice to Parliament. Surely forgiveness on such a scale first requires an acknowledgment of historical truths? Since at the same time Mundine's "no" campaign is denying the effects of colonisation on First Nations people, it poses the question of exactly what Mundine thinks should be forgiven. Is he always this confused?
The polls to the "yes" vote are all going south. When the voice fails, I wonder how long it will be before Albo tries forcing "Voice 2.0" on us?
We are, apparently, to be visited by an ActewAGL-contracted technician. ActewAGL has narrowed down the possible hours of the visit to between 7.30am and 5pm. Not a particularly narrow window in my opinion, and one which displays a complete disregard for the fact that customers have things to do, other than spending an entire day waiting for one of their contractors to turn up.
Why do I get the impression from Mario Stivala's many letters about the coming referendum that, were Peter Dutton to have supported the "yes" campaign (as his party had originally undertaken to do - think Julian Leeser), then Mario would most certainly be voting "yes".
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.