Sydney-obsessed administrators are killing the game of rugby

September 28 2023 - 5:30am
We have now sunk to the lowest ebb for Rugby in Australia. This has all been bought about by the fact that Rugby Australia is consumed with Sydney rugby and the Waratahs. How does the best-performed province, the Brumbies, only get three players in the Wallabies team and the NSW players are rewarded for their mediocre performances with Wallaby jumpers? It's absolutely disgraceful.

