ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is set to become the longest serving leader in Australia following the Victorian Premier's resignation announcement.
Daniel Andrews became the leader of Victoria only a week before Mr Barr became the territory's chief minister.
Mr Andrews was elected on December 4, 2014 and Mr Barr replaced former chief minister Katy Gallagher on December 11, 2014.
The Victorian Premier will step down at 5pm on Wednesday.
Mr Barr is planning to contest next year's election but Mr Andrews had also planned to see out a full term as leader following an election victory last year.
"I changed my mind," Mr Andrews said.
"When it's time, it's time. Let's put it this way, perhaps: Doing this job requires a lot of hard work ... it is not a complaint, it's just the nature of it. And it requires a lot, not just of the person whose name is on the door; it requires a lot of the people that you love."
With the resignation of Mr Andrews, Mr Barr and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk are the only remaining Australian leaders who were in charge during the COVID lockdown eras.
Mr Barr is also set to become the territory's longest serving leader next year if he remains in power until June 17.
Jon Stanhope was the ACT's chief minister for nine years, six months and seven days.
Mr Barr is on a flight to the United States and it's unclear if he has been made aware of Mr Andrews' resignation.
