Canberra's nightlife turned ugly last weekend, with men allegedly bashing each other outside popular nightclubs and a hotel in four separate incidents, police say.
One man was allegedly ganged up on by three others, while another was knocked unconscious.
In the early hours of Friday morning, at about 1.40am, a man was allegedly bashed by three men outside Cube nightclub on Petrie Plaza.
Another man was knocked unconscious outside 88mph after being assaulted and hitting his head on a kerb, police claimed. This alleged assault happened on Sunday morning at about 2am, police alleged.
They also said that on Saturday night, at around 11.50pm, two men were kicked out of King O'Malleys on City Walk. One of the men allegedly assaulted the other while leaving the pub.
ACT police are asking witnesses to these three alleged to come forward.
There was also an alleged one punch attack near a hotel on London Circuit at about 5.20am on Sunday. Police have charged an 18-year-old over that incident.
Officer in Charge of City Station, Detective Inspector Stephen Ladd, said he was disappointed in the level of violence over the weekend.
"Assault of any form is unacceptable and quite frankly, everyone has a right to feel safe on a night out in our city," he said.
"I urge Canberrans to be conscious of the level of alcohol or illicit drugs they are consuming, the behavior they are exhibiting and the danger they are putting themselves and the community in."
Police asked any witnesses or people with footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and to quote the incident numbers below.
