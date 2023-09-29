Other safe houses: Surveyors Hut is also a rare early example of a fireproof structure in the ACT. Fireproof construction was part of later buildings, such as Old Parliament House, which opened in 1927, and in the construction of vaults/stores, such as in the Institute of Anatomy Building (1931, and home to the National Film and Sound Archive since 1984). It was in one such fire-proof safe at the institute in December 1952 that a skull, believed at the time to be Ned Kelly's, was rediscovered during a routine clean-up. The skull had previously gone missing after being prominently displayed for many years at the institute.

