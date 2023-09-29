The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tim the Yowie Man | Surveyors Hut is Canberra's oldest capital building

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plastered in graffiti, at first glance the modest-sized yellow-ochre painted bagged-concrete building wedged between Capital and State Circles in Parkes resembles an electrical substation. Either that or an out-of-place public toilet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.