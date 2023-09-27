The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Paula Kata found not guilty of Lyneham Motor Inn rape charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Kata, who was found not guilty, leaves court last week. Picture by Tim Piccione
Paula Kata, who was found not guilty, leaves court last week. Picture by Tim Piccione

A jury needed only a day to find a former international rugby player not guilty of raping a woman in the company of another man at a Canberra motel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.