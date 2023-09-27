A jury needed only a day to find a former international rugby player not guilty of raping a woman in the company of another man at a Canberra motel.
On Wednesday, jurors acquitted Paula Fala Kata, 35, of sexual intercourse without consent in company and sexual intercourse without consent, following a six-day ACT Supreme Court trial.
His partner, who sat in the public gallery throughout proceedings, wiped away tears after the verdicts were delivered.
Mr Kata previously represented Tonga in rugby union.
According to an ESPN player profile, the man played four matches for the Polynesian nation between 2009 and 2010.
Another man also on trial, Seti Palei Moala, 28, is yet to hear verdicts for his charges of sexual intercourse without consent in company, choking, and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
The two men were accused of "acting together" and raping the woman at Lyneham Motor Inn in the early hours of April 3, 2022, after she had fallen asleep.
Parties agreed on numerous aspects of the morning in question, including that Mr Kata and the victim met and "hooked up" at Fiction nightclub in Civic before returning to the motel and having consensual sex.
Jurors were shown CCTV of Mr Kata and the woman kissing, dancing and drinking together at the nightclub, and told how the pair came home with two friends.
Giving evidence through an interpreter last week, the man said he only approached the woman at the nightclub because she made "eye contact" with him and told him to come over with her "body language".
"You're trying to downplay your interest in [the woman] when you first met her," prosecutor Melanie O'Connell said during cross examination.
"No, ma'am," Mr Kata responded.
"She was still too annoying to me and I knew if I didn't have sex with her she will keep urging me, annoying me."
Ms O'Connell said Mr Kata was attempting to paint the woman as the "sexual aggressor".
"I made an oath on the bible to tell the truth and I'm not making things up here," the man said.
Mr Kata denied several alleged facts put to him by the prosecutor, including that he initiated the sexual intercourse or that he undressed the woman.
He denied then joining Moala in allegedly raping the woman after the second man returned to the motel later that morning.
Jurors heard the triple-zero call made by the woman's friend not long after the alleged incident.
Body-worn camera footage of officers first speaking with the woman was also played in court.
"I tried to push them off," the woman told a police officer.
"I'm someone's mother. I'm someone's daughter. I'm a human being."
In his closing address, defence barrister James Sabharwal asked jurors to be "dispassionate" in their assessment of the evidence presented throughout the trial.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Mr Sabharwal also questioned why two other men present in the room at the time of the alleged incident would lie to the court about whether they had witnessed a woman being raped by their friends.
Moala is accused of repeatedly calling himself "Spider-Man" while he sexually assaulted the woman, who says she woke up with the man on top of her and restraining her.
"Mr Kata, you're free to leave," Justice Lucy McCallum told the man on Wednesday before asking the jury to continue its deliberations.
Moala awaits his verdicts, which the court heard were likely to take some time to return.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.