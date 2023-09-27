The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Paula Kata, Seti Moala found not guilty of Lyneham Motor Inn rape charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Kata, left, and Seti Moala leave court last week. Picture by Tim Piccione
Paula Kata, left, and Seti Moala leave court last week. Picture by Tim Piccione

A former international rugby player and another man have been found not guilty of "acting together" to rape a woman at a Canberra motel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.