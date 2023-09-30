The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

One unavoidable crater on Sulwood Drive destroyed two expensive alloy rims in a split-second

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly 500 claims remain unresolved against the ACT government for damage to vehicles resulting from unrepaired potholes as a result of wetter-than-average La Nina-driven rain weather events over the past three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.