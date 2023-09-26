His leap was described as "one of the greatest sits ever" and now Harry Himmelberg has a year's supply of pies to help him celebrate his AFL mark of the year.
The GWS Giants star was heads and shoulders above his peers at the Brownlow Medal night on Monday, having two of his marks nominated for the end of year prize.
The former Canberra Demon had a stellar season this year and signed a six-year extension with the Giants last month to effectively commit his career to the club.
But while the Giants were still licking their wounds after a preliminary final loss to Collingwood last week, Himmelberg found a reason to smile after winning the Alex Jesaulenko Medal for his grab in round one.
In scorching conditions at Homebush, Himmelberg got on top of 202cm Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien and composed himself beautifully to take a monster grab.
"That's one of the great sits ever," Geelong great Cameron Mooney said in commentary.
His clutch grab against Hawthorn during Gather Round also made the final three as did the effort from Collingwood's Ash Johnson during the Magpies' round 10 clash against Carlton.
"It was nearly 40 degrees that day [against Adelaide], so I was thinking how buggered I was, I was trying to find someone to hand it off to because I was gassed."
Himmelberg's win marks the first time that a Giants player has claimed either the mark or goal of the year and in addition to his medal win he also takes home $10,000, a pie warmer and a year's supply of meat pies.
Brisbane's Will Ashcroft claimed the Goal of the Year following his crafty effort against Fremantle in round seven while his Lions' teammate Lachie Neale took out the biggest award of the night to win his second Brownlow Medal.
