The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Lead-up to alleged ANU stabbing queried as ACT government goes quiet

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 27 2023 - 8:09am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has refused to say when mental health facility staff first realised a patient who went on an alleged stabbing spree at the Australian National University was missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.