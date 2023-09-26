As spring temperatures in the ACT soar above monthly averages the risk of sunburn and harmful UV exposure is increasing, a meteorologist has warned.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average September temperature in Canberra is 17 degrees. In October it is 21 degrees.
However, Wednesday's balmy maximum of 23 degrees will turn into a flaming top of 29 degrees at the end of the week on Sunday.
Thursday is predicted to have a high of 25 degrees. On Friday, temperatures will reach up to 27 degrees and 26 degrees on Saturday.
"The real story is the warm sunny weather expected around Canberra and more broadly around much of southeastern Australia," meteorologist Angus Hines said.
"Temperatures are going to be climbing well above average for the time of year over the next few days."
He said as clouds cleared on Thursday bringing in sunny weather, Canberra's UV index resting at "high" this week was a cause for concern.
"Even though it's a nice weather for outdoor things like barbecues and picnics, people have to start thinking about being SunSmart as we head towards the summer months," Mr Hines said.
A moderate includes UV index ranges from an index of 3 to 5, while high is between 6 and 7, very high is between 8 to 10 and extreme index is 11 and above.
Canberra's UV index reached high on September 21. It's expected to be six on Wednesday and jump to seven on the weekend.
As the sun's position is much higher in the sky compared to winter months, the meteorologist said burn times have reduced.
Canberrans were reminded to limit sun exposure, by staying in shaded areas and applying sunscreen, as we head into summer.
