Police are urging people to come forward to help an investigation into the alleged human trafficking of a Colombian woman to Canberra.
Those who visited Lollipop's Playland and Cafe in Majura Park Shopping Centre on February 18 this year, between 10am and 5pm, have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who had a booking, attended an event or walked into the venue on that date are requested to get in touch as soon as possible.
Police say signs that someone may be a victim of human trafficking include:
Police rescued the alleged human trafficking victim from a house in O'Malley on August 31, about 8.40am.
No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation which began in June after police received information about the woman being allegedly trafficked from Colombia to Canberra in early 2023.
During the operation, she told police she was forced to work seven days a week, starting before 7am until late in the evening.
She alleged she was not allowed out of the O'Malley home without an escort and was forced to work at a Majura Park business.
Police said the woman allegedly did cleaning and cooking work while also caring for children in the home.
It is also alleged she was given minimal food and was paid cash, well below minimum wage, for her work.
The woman also told police she wanted to return home to Colombia but was not allowed to do so.
Anyone who attended Lollipop's Playland and Cafe on February 18, 2023, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au referencing Operation Paxton.
