The boss of a building company that missed out on a school building project despite having the lowest bid and better design was unaware of issues raised against it by the construction union, the ACT Integrity Commission has heard.
Manteena chief executive Mark Bauer said the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project was taking longer than usual but that at the time he did not know why.
Mr Bauer followed up with Major Projects Canberra several times by phone and email in early 2020 to find out the status of the tender process.
"My recollection was the process was just taking a long time, longer than what we might expect for a tender assessment to take place," Mr Bauer said.
The Canberra-based construction firm spent more than $200,000 on their bid and had 15 to 20 consultant firms and 30 to 40 subcontracting firms involved in a project of that size.
Mr Bauer said the company's safety record was and is "very good" and it obtained a Secure Local Jobs Code certificate soon in 2019 which confirmed its compliance with relevant safety and industrial laws.
Manteena had an industrial agreement directly with workers, without the involvement of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union.
On March 23, 2020, Manteena received a letter from then CFMEU ACT branch secretary Jason O'Mara seeking to commence enterprise bargaining on behalf of the companies construction workers.
Mr Bauer said he received advice from the Master Builders Association before replying to the union, stating the company did not require the union's assistance with bargaining or drafting a new agreement at that time.
Mr Bauer told the Commission he did not think it was necessary to commence bargaining when the existing agreement was on foot. He said the timing was inappropriate as the COVID-19 pandemic was causing uncertainty.
Zachary Smith, who was the assistant secretary of the CFMEU ACT branch at the time, wrote a letter dated April 2, 2020, to the Education Directorate raising issues with Manteena's compliance with the Secure Local Jobs Code after the company was shortlisted for construction of a new primary school at Throsby.
The letter was drafted but ultimately not sent due to an administration error.
The letter said: "We believe that Manteena's consistent failure to adhere to the Secure local jobs code has the potential to render them ineligible to tender at some point during the process, and as such is a risk to the Education Directorate's efficient management of the tendering process.
"To ensure that the Education Directorate maintains a choice of tenderers for this significant project, we seek that you raise the issue of [Secure Local Jobs Code] compliance with Manteena directly. Should they remain unwilling to engage on [Secure Local Jobs Code] matters, we will have no option but to refer the matter to the [Secure Local Jobs Code] Compliance Unit."
Mr Bauer said he was unaware at this time that the CFMEU had an issue with Manteena.
The ACT Integrity Commission is investigating whether Education Directorate officials failed to exercise their official functions honestly and impartially while handling the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project between 2019 and 2020.
