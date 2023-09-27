The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Let's have a cult of the aged and wise

By The Canberra Times
September 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is often talk of a cult of youth. But it might be time to change the focus. Sunday is the International Day for Older Persons and as it approached we here at the ACM network began a project to document some of the unsung older people in our communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.