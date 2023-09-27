Federal Highway closed southbound after car, truck crash

The Federal Highway has been closed southbound after a crash near Bywong.
Live Traffic NSW reported the closure shortly before 10am.
The crash involves a car and a petrol tanker.
Two people have been taken to hospital.
There is heavy traffic, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area, and use an alternative route.
Southbound traffic is being diverted through Bungendore Rd and Macs Reef Rd, before rejoining the Federal Highway, although this route is not suitable for B-doubles.
Northbound traffic is also affected.
More to come
