The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'More than a club': Dan Hawke comes home to coach the Queanbeyan Whites' John I Dent Cup team

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
September 30 2023 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dan Hawke's dad told him one thing when he was leaving school: "You can either play for the Whites or you can leave the family."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.