The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra artist Mick Ashley reckons 2024 deserves two calendars

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra artist Mick Ashley has come to the conclusion that two calendars are better than one for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.