Canberra artist Mick Ashley has come to the conclusion that two calendars are better than one for 2024.
Ashley is well-known for his satirical take on the national capital, but has also veered into the gentler sphere of landscapes and moments in time, as seen in his exhibition, A City for All Seasons, at the Belconnen Arts Centre last year.
Celebrating a decade of doing calendars, Ashley thought the time was right to shake things up a bit.
"I've been doing satirical calendars for 10 years. That said I also have an extensive range of evocative images of Canberra and it was time to break into that as well," he said.
The end result is two calendars - "my usual satirical one and a more evocative one", showing "Canberra in all its glory".
"They're made locally at Bytes 'n' Colours in Braddon," Ashley said.
"Keeping that local connection was important and they have been great supporters of my work for a very long time."
Both calendars are being launched on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Paperchain book store in Franklin Street in the heart of Manuka.
All are welcome to the launch.
"Evocative and provocative, there's something for everyone," Ashley said.
The calendars can also be ordered at www.mickashley.com.au
