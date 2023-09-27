The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

NightCrew program to continue after St John Ambulance picked in tender

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St John Ambulance will continue to run a volunteer-led service providing support for late-night revellers in and around Canberra's city centre after being awarded a new contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.