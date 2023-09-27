Capital Football's decision to jettison the Canberra United Academy has prompted a fierce backlash from many in the soccer community.
The move has split the sport and led to calls for the exit of the board and chief executive Ivan Slavich.
One incensed parent blasted Slavich and Capital Football chairman Angelo Konstantinou in an email sent to Slavich, seen by The Canberra Times.
"Mr Slavich I'd like you to tell me why you are so intent on eradicating the female football pathway in Canberra and surrounding regions?" she wrote.
The move has sparked accusations of clubs having too much power within Capital Football and has seen members vent their frustration to ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry and new Australian Professional Leagues chairman Stephen Conroy. The APL runs the A-League Women's competition.
MORE SPORT:
It's unclear if Slavich supported the move or opposed it before the decision was made at Monday night's board meeting. Capital Football has been contacted for comment.
Under the changes, Canberra United Academy teams will no longer compete in the NPL girls' and women's competitions and will transition into a Talented Sports Program.
As a result, members will play and train with their clubs while also attending additional academy training sessions throughout the week.
Capital Football has argued the shift will increase the overall standard of the competitions because talent will be spread more evenly across the clubs. In confirming the move, Capital Football praised the region's club coaches and backed them to develop emerging players.
Critics, however, state that the best model for development is to have top players playing together on a regular basis in a high-performance environment.
The decision to disband the Canberra United Academy comes as soccer rides a wave of momentum from the Matildas success at the recent Women's World Cup.
Other A-League clubs are rushing to beef up their pathway programs, while Capital Football has scaled back its own.
"Taking this away will simply send women's football in Canberra backwards," another emailer said.
One person who chose to remain anonymous labelled the change a short-sighted decision that will have long-term ramifications for female soccer players in the region.
"The decision to get rid of Canberra United Academy is an absolutely despicable decision by members of the Capital Football board," they said. "CUA provides a pathway for young, female footballers in our region to achieve their dreams and be like their heroes that we saw at the Women's World Cup.
"The decision to remove the academy is simply telling these talented, aspiring, inspirational young athletes that their dreams don't matter anymore."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.