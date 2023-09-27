The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ziggy Switkowski's independent review of PwC released in response to tax leak scandal

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An accumulation of poor practices within embattled consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, left unchecked for years, led up to the "brutal unravelling" of trust in the big four firm, a highly anticipated independent review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.