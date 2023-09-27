Canberra commercial radio station MIX 106.3 is again top of the airwaves in the latest ratings, despite losing share across all of its programs.
By contrast, ABC Radio Canberra was the third-placed station overall, but made slight gains in listenership in all its timeslots, particularly Mornings (increasing by 2.8 percentage points since the last survey) and Weekends (up by 2.9 percentage points).
MIX 106.3 came out top of the third survey for the year, the final one of 2023, with a 21.6 per cent share, down 4.2 percentage points on the previous survey.
Coming in second was sister station HIT 104.7 with a 15.5 per cent share, up 0.8 percentage points.
ABC Radio Canberra was third-placed with a 13 per cent share, up by 1.9 percentage points.
Others in the mix were 2JJJ (7.6 per cent), ABC Classic (7 per cent), 2CA (6.9 per cent), ABC Radio National (6.6 per cent), 2CC (4.9 per cent) and ABC News Radio (4.8 per cent).
MIX 106.3's breakfast show Kristen and Nige for Breakfast remained in top spot, despite falling 4.6 percentage points from the last survey.
ABC Radio Canberra came in second for the breakfast slot, just pipping HIT 104.7.
MIX 106.3 finished No.1 in all timeslots except Evenings, which was won by ABC Radio Canberra.
ABC Radio Canberra also had a significant increase in listeners aged 55-64, the market share increasing 5.9 percentage points to 20.7 per cent.
HIT 104.7 had a big leap in listeners aged 10 to 17, increasing its share to 31.9 per cent, up 12 percentage points, largely at the expense of MIX 106.3 and 2CA.
MIX 106.3 picked up listeners in the 18-24 age group but had a big drop in 40 to 54-year-olds, falling from a 49.5 per cent share to 38.4 per cent.
MIX 106.3 and HIT 104.7 are owned jointly by Southern Cross Austereo and ARN Media and managed by the joint venture amplifyCBR (formally Canberra FM Radio).
AmplifyCBR content director for MIX 106.3 and HIT 104.7, Rod Cuddihy, was pleased with the results.
"I couldn't be prouder of the work the entire MIX 106.3 and HIT 104.7 team put in this year," he said.
Cuddihy said the stations "finished ahead of the goals we set ourselves at the start of 2023".
"A truly amazing year - thanks to every Canberra who listened to, streamed and downloaded our shows," he said.
ABC Canberra editor Julie Doyle also welcomed the results.
"It's very pleasing to see ABC Radio Canberra has increased its share across all our programs," she said.
"As a team, we continue to focus on being part of our local community and meeting the needs of the Canberra audience."
The next ratings round is due in February.
