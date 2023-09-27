Times Past: September 28, 1985

It can be easy to forget how amazing Australia is. On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times reported on a unique couple who became Australian citizens after travelling here for work and decided to stay.
"Maybe Australians don't appreciate their country enough but after travelling the world we appreciate your country perhaps more and want to celebrate becoming part of the family," former West Berliner Mr Erik Hofmann said at his Kaleen home.
He and his wife, Reinhild, had been to a specially arranged naturalisation ceremony conducted by the leader of the House of the Assembly, Mr Leedman at noon.
The Hofmanns then invited all involved with their becoming Australian citizens back to their home for an afternoon party. The guest list ranged from Department of Immigration and Ethnic Affairs staff to neighbours and work mates. Some travelled interstate to be there.
Mr Hofmann said it was like a marriage ceremony and he and his wife had even learnt the words of the national anthem - Advance Australia Fair - which was sung at the House of Assembly ceremony. The Hofmanns had even hand printed all their invitations for the day's ceremony and celebrations.
Erik Hofmann came to Canberra in 1983 working as an engineer with the Parliament House Construction Authority. Mrs Hofmann settled their affairs in Duesseldorf and joined him in September 1983.
"We thought very carefully about this and, in Germany, it is very important to have your papers such as your passports," Mrs Hofmann said. "So when we handed them back we realised how serious it was. We were told never to give up your papers. But now we are Australians."
Mrs Hofmann goes onto share her experience with Australia and the people saying that the couple were overwhelmed with the warmth and friendliness they had received.
One of the guests at the party said, "It's nice sometimes to be told so many good things about your country. They (new citizens) are already much more patriotic than some of us born here".
