The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: October 1, 1979

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 1 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the likes of speed boats have been seen very infrequently on Lake Burley Griffin, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1979 on the excitement that brought 2000 people to the shore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.