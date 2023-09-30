Times Past: October 1, 1979

While the likes of speed boats have been seen very infrequently on Lake Burley Griffin, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1979 on the excitement that brought 2000 people to the shore.
Power-boats competed on Lake Burley Griffin for the first time on Sunday, September 30, on a trial basis authorised by the Department of the Capital Territory. Organisers said that about 2000 people turned up to watch, despite the rain, Canberra Power Boat Club and the Hume Park Water Ski Club hold club days in the East Basin.
The racing began at 9am with 49 boats from both clubs and about 120 members taking part. Mr Warren Bacon, trial director for the day, said his ski club, the Hume Park Water Ski Club, was looking to use the lake one day a year. Mr John Dunn, commodore of the Canberra Power Boat Club, said his club would try for two days a year.
"We, above everybody, appreciate the beauty of the lake," Mr Bacon said. He said there had been no pollution nor erosion of the shores, since the shores in the East Basin were built-up anyway.
One man from Narrabundah complained to The Canberra Times about the noise, saying it was "the thin edge of the wedge. If it is a success it will be on every week and during the week as well". A spokesman for the Water Police said they could hear no noise at Yarralumla Bay and thought it unlikely that anyone could hear noise in Narrabundah.
