Times Past: September 29, 1973

There are many things that are synonymous with Canberra - the Australian War Memorial, the National Gallery and National Museum, Floriade in the spring, and the list goes on. There is one attraction that is popular with both Canberra residents and tourists; the merry-go-round that is situated in the city centre. While it is definitely of its era (early 1900s) it has continued to provide fun and joy since the announcement of its purchase on this day in 1973 in The Canberra Times.
The chairman of the ACT Advisory Council, Mr Jim Pead, had bought "on behalf of the people of Canberra" a 59 year old steam-driven merry-go-round complete with horses which rise and fall, mirrors, and a Wurlitzer organ.
The merry-go-round, which cost $40,000, was to be set up in a place yet to be decided, but probably Garema Place or Petrie Plaza. It was, according to a statement issued by the Minister for the Capital Territory, Mr Enderby, "a real museum piece", and would "give immense pleasure to children and tourists".
The merry-go-round had been operating at The Esplanade in St Kilda since it was first put together in 1914.
"The decision to purchase the merry-go-round was made partly on the basis that if it could not continue to be located at St Kilda in Melbourne, it was proper that it should be located in the national capital", Mr Enderby's statement said.
Mr Enderby was grateful to the Canberra business community, in particular J. B. Young Ltd, for the offer of financial contribution, which it was expected would be used to restore the merry-go-round to first-class operating condition.
