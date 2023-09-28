Times Past: September 29, 1973

There are many things that are synonymous with Canberra - the Australian War Memorial, the National Gallery and National Museum, Floriade in the spring, and the list goes on. There is one attraction that is popular with both Canberra residents and tourists; the merry-go-round that is situated in the city centre. While it is definitely of its era (early 1900s) it has continued to provide fun and joy since the announcement of its purchase on this day in 1973 in The Canberra Times.