Flashback Friday: Clever gardeners

By Canberra Times Archives
September 29 2023 - 12:00am
You don't need lots of wide open spaces or even fertile soil to have a stunning garden full of life. Small spaces and poor soil can be overcome with a bit of lateral thinking while also using a mix of Australian Natives and imported species of plants to create a beautiful gardenscape.

