Qantas acting mean and tricky, despite their big apologies

As a Qantas frequent flyer member, I received an apology from Ms Hudson via my email.
However at the same time Qantas continues to send me subterfuge emails relating to my flight which was cancelled with no replacement flight provided.
All I need is an explanation letter for my travel insurance, however each of the many emails from Qantas ignore my cancelled flight and apologise for delays or lost baggage or anything other than what I have written and explained; that they cancelled my international flight, at the last minute, and did not provide an alternative flight, leaving me having to pay twice for the same flight.
Now, their tricks deny me the opportunity to claim the thousands of dollars lost via my travel insurance. I just cannot believe this company's behaviour.
I had an experience with Qantas back in 2022 during the COVID era, where I was sent a text two hours before my direct flight from Darwin to Canberra that it was cancelled. It took another hour before I received another text that they had now put me on a flight back to Canberra via Melbourne that departed Darwin in one hour. I only just made the flight.
I also had another flight reservation during 2022 cancelled, and informed that I would be issued a credit for a future flight. I called Qantas to request a refund instead of the credit and was informed that I could only get a credit.
This gives Qantas the ability to use my money for their own purposes while not providing the service that I had paid for months in advance. It is about time the government legislated that it should be mandatory for airlines to issue a refund where they cancel a service not just issue a credit.
They have my credit card details from the original purchase so this should not be difficult.
It is amazing how many people still believe that Qantas is fully or partly government-owned. That the airline is, effectively, owned by the taxpayer.
It is neither. It is fully privatised. And has been for over 30 years. A fully fledged commercial operation, albeit majority Australian-owned, by law.
Which is why it is a disgrace that the Albanese Labor government should proceed with policies which protect the airline from international competition and the benefits which flow to the travelling public from it.
Policies which have directly hit Australians in the hip pocket via the outrageously high fares charged by our national carrier - the now fully exposed, "Lying Kangaroo".
The only policy which should apply in respect to the treatment of Qantas is "Sink or swim".
No more sweetheart deals.
If memory serves Mr Pezzullo was the fellow who wrote the 'Defence White Paper' for Kevin Rudd which first named China as a security threat. Pezzullo then went to China to explain it to them. The Chinese weren't happy and wanted him to tone it down.
On his return Pezzullo said that he didn't go there to negotiate - an attitude that clearly illustrates Pezzullo's lack of skills when it comes to the diplomatic "game".
Had Pezzullo and the Defence/Intelligence apparatus in this country not subsumed DFAT and Marise Payne it is almost certain the anti-China campaign conducted by the likes of Morrison and Dutton (urged on by Washington) would not have been so ferocious and the resultant economic and strategic mess would not have occurred to the extent that it has.
As an aside, Richard Marles should never be permitted to open his mouth while outside Australia and should be monitored when he does so inside.
According to polls, it appears the Voice referendum will lack support. Many have different opinions, both within the Indigenous population, and others. For those Indigenous individuals who vote "no", some stating the outcome will not achieve anything, then why not vote "yes" if it's not detrimental? According to your view, it won't change anything.
So if the "no" vote prevails, please don't scream you want more input into Indigenous health, housing, education, incarceration etc. Your opportunity exists now. Don't abdicate this opportunity to make a small change. Bigger things will come.
Stephen Byron has suggested that Qantas should be split or that Australia should have a third domestic airline competing with the duopoly of Qantas and Virgin ("Airport chief: get tough or split Qantas", September 23).
I wouldn't change Qantas to avoid duplicating management etc. costs, but I'd help Rex Airlines to grow - it is an existing, well-established and well-run airline, and doing that is less costly than starting another airline.
The government could, for example, help Rex compete better with the duopoly by providing low-interest loans. The lower resulting fares would benefit all Australians, as well as grow air travel and tourism, even international.
The referendum to for the recognition of Indigenous Australians in our Constitution, combined with giving them a Voice to Parliament on issues which affect them didn't have to be so rancorous. It didn't have to be so rampantly negative and cruel. It didn't have to be made into something it's not.
All it would have taken was for Peter Dutton to join Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Australians in promoting the case for a "yes" vote.
This would have brought Australians together in a wonderful unity to give our Indigenous people the recognition they deserve and the power to determine their futures. I cannot fathom the reasoning of those advocating a "no" vote.
I cannot forgive those who rant and sling out racist comments and memes. Our Indigenous people have been in this country and looked after it for over 60,000 years. In just over 200 years we have done our best to destroy our native flora and fauna in the name of progress. We need our Indigenous people to show us the way in preserving what we have left.
Australian rugby is on life support but who's to blame or perhaps who cares? I do. As a keen Brumbies and Wallabies fan, I'm saddened and embarrassed by what is happening to our great game.
Are we in this dire position because of the tactics and decisions of the national coach, the quality of the players, an outdated Super Rugby competition, no support for grass roots development of local players, no strategic pathways for players to the national team, players paid so poorly they are forced to play overseas and/or, shock horror, players who could play for Australia but choose to play for another country.
Certainly, they all contribute to the parlous state of Australian rugby. However, it's the administration of the game that must change. While old Sydney ties rule the game and rugby is perceived as a private school boys' game, it will languish and die.
There needs to be a coherent marketing strategy to grow the game, commitment to a dynamic national competition, and support for local grassroots rugby.
Do we euthanase Rugby and put it out of its misery? RIP (Rugby in Peril). Hell no. Let's raise the pulse rate and return our game to its former glory.
Angela Kueter-Luks (Letters, September 26) makes the common mistake of attributing a change in statistics (rising road deaths) to things that have not changed (road user behaviours). Nevertheless she identifies two things we can change to reduce our risk of road death.
The first is to behave more safely. The second is to be more visible. Research has shown that choosing a white, orange, mauve, fawn or cream coloured car reduces crash risk by about one tenth, and that wearing a reflective yellow vest halves the risk of a cyclist colliding with another vehicle.
PM Anthony Albanese has promised to "treat the coming fire season with all the seriousness and urgency it deserves" ("PM tells nation to prepare for worst," September 27). But unless the issue of fossil fuel pollution is taken seriously, the situation is only going to get worse.
In 2023, approvals of new coal-mines and coal-mine extensions have actually increased since last year. These projects are set to produce millions of tonnes of carbon pollution annually.
Labor was elected on a mandate to take serious action on climate. Approval of these projects must cease, if we are to ensure any sort of liveable future for our children.
As an aside to the Pezzullo Affair, I'm very interested to know how the secure encrypted messages managed to get into the public domain?
After swallowing Howard's children overboard lies, Abbot's carbon tax lies and ScoMo's franking credits lies, it's hardly surprising that Australian voters seem set to demonstrate they've swallowed Dutton's Voice lies.
Premier Dan Andrews resigned at the age of 51. Many of his peers did the same too. Seems our politicians are too smart. They make it, secure the fat pension and suddenly quit for family reasons, unlike some American politicians, in their 80s with almost dementia and still holding office.
What did you think was going to happen when you allowed both political parties to sell off the Commonwealth Bank, Qantas, electricity supply, airports, seaports, mines, communications and the rest just to get a quick dollar. It's the old story I've heard all my life: private can do it better and cheaper. Rubbish. You can't sell something off and still have control over it. What did you think was going to happen ?
There's an old saying "you can tell a Victorian, but you can't tell him/her what to do". It seems that as Premier, "Dictator Dan" Andrews understood just how to do that.
Readers should be aware of an arbitrary organ donor age limit, 85 years, with no consideration of the health or condition of the organs and tissue of a prospective donor. Chronological age is not the same as biological age. We may wonder how many patients awaiting an organ transplant die because of this rule? What research has been done to prove organs and tissue of people over 85 are always defective?
Warren Mundine's assertion that the Uluru Statement is a symbolic declaration of war is mischievous and malevolent. And disrespectful to the 250 who signed the Statement and the hundreds of others that were involved in the dialogues that led to the statement. These are his fellow First Nations people. I am prepared to accept the generous invitation in the Uluru Statement. I am voting "yes".
Rugby Australia and Eddie, should have told me earlier that the 2023 World Cup for the Wallabies was to be just a rebuilding process for the 2027 World Cup. And so spared me the several weeks of disappointments.
The word "sorry" is probably the most used word in the government and corporate sectors these days. Put out there way too often when an illegality or two is discovered. The same word should be considered by those thinking of voting "no" for the errors of the past to our First Nations people.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.