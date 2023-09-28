The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Qantas acting mean and tricky, despite their big apologies

By Letters to the Editor
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a Qantas frequent flyer member, I received an apology from Ms Hudson via my email.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.