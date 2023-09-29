Times Past: September 30, 1979

When the game started, 24 children and four adults were gathered around Mr and Mrs Terry Barker's TV. "We're going to get in there and feel the atmosphere from the set," said Mrs Barker, (who did not barrack for Collingwood until she became engaged and Mr Barker made it a condition of marriage). The Barker's nerighbour's, Mr and Mrs John Price, were just as enthusiastic. Although "Canberra born and bred" they had been converted to Aussie Rules football through Melbourne friends.