Times Past: September 30, 1979

In what some Collingwood supporters would hope isn't an omen for 2023, on this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on Collingwood supporters in Chapman who renamed their street only to suffer a bruising loss.
Lincoln Place in Chapman assumed a new name in honour of the VFL Grand Final. It had become 'Magpie Place' and, until its Collingwood supporters moved indoors to watch the match, the scene would have warmed many a Melbourne expatriate's heart. The weather had other ideas, mauling the black and white streamers and balloons that had been fixed to the sign.
When the game started, 24 children and four adults were gathered around Mr and Mrs Terry Barker's TV. "We're going to get in there and feel the atmosphere from the set," said Mrs Barker, (who did not barrack for Collingwood until she became engaged and Mr Barker made it a condition of marriage). The Barker's nerighbour's, Mr and Mrs John Price, were just as enthusiastic. Although "Canberra born and bred" they had been converted to Aussie Rules football through Melbourne friends.
Mr Terry Price was brought up in Collingwood where his father had played for the Collingwood Football Club in the 1920s.
"The coaches were always at our house and we all ate, slept and breathed the team," he said. It was not the same in his own household of eight children because one traitorous child supported the opposing team, the Blues.
Unfortunately Collingwood lost but after a few drinks with the supportive neighbours, they reported that they were getting back into good spirits. "It was a good match," Mr Barker said and his Carlton supporting child had not been ostracised.
