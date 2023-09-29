The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 30, 1979

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 30 2023 - 12:00am
In what some Collingwood supporters would hope isn't an omen for 2023, on this day in 1979, The Canberra Times reported on Collingwood supporters in Chapman who renamed their street only to suffer a bruising loss.

Jess Hollingsworth

