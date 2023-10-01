The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 2, 1994

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 2 2023 - 12:00am
The heritage listed Blundells Cottage at Lake Burley Griffin is a well preserved look at the early settler days in Australia and the ACT before it was the capital. On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on a conversion of three families who came together to reminisce about the families who had lived there.

