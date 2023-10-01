Times Past: October 2, 1994

The heritage listed Blundells Cottage at Lake Burley Griffin is a well preserved look at the early settler days in Australia and the ACT before it was the capital. On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on a conversion of three families who came together to reminisce about the families who had lived there.
The descendants of the three families who had lived in Blundell's Cottage had come from far away from Queensland and Victoria to share memories and pore over photographs and family trees. The Blundell's, the Oldfield's and the Ginn's were out in force. Young children were riveted by tales of life in "the old days". Those who remembered visiting or living at the cottage swapped anecdotes.
The four-room cottage was built in 1860 by George Campbell, of Duntroon, for his ploughman, William Ginn, wife Mary and their four children.
Newlyweds George and Flora Blundell came to live at the cottage in 1874. They raised eight children and added two rooms in 1888. Henry and Alice Oldfield came to the cottage next. Henry died in 1942 but Alice lived there without electricity or running water, until her death in 1958.
For Allan Hawke, the Blundell family historian, the reunion was a treasure trove of information. "It was fantastic. Everybody there was keen as mustard about this and wanting to contribute and to learn. I found two or three families of various lines of the Blundells that I hadn't found before."
Mr Hawke had the daunting task of documenting the lives of John and Susan Blundell's children - a total of 75 people.
He has dug up many interesting tales about various Blundells. John, family patriarch, came to Australia as a convict after escaping a death sentence for trying to murder a gamekeeper who caught him and a friend poaching.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.