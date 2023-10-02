Times Past: October 3, 1966

Canberra, like Rome, was not built in a day and it took a team of people from all over Australia and the world to create the Australian capital city. On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on the loss of one of the dedicated and influential men that helped create Canberra.
Mr Charles Studdy Daley died in Canberra at the age of 79.
Mr Daley was secretary to the Federal Commission appointed in 1924 to speed the development of Canberra before the official opening of Parliament by the Duke of York in 1927, and was assistant secretary, Department of Interior, when he retired in 1952. In his earlier years in the Commonwealth Public Service Mr Daley was responsible for much of the organisation connected with the construction of Australia House, London, opened in 1916 and for other major construction projects apart from the development of Canberra.
He took an active part in many community activities in the cultural, social and educational life of Canberra and was well known for his musical ability. At the time of his death he was survived by his four children.
Jim Fraser, member for the ACT, said Charles Daley should have been honoured by his country with a knighthood for the part he played in the development of Canberra. The secretary of the Department of the Interior, Sir Richard Kingsland, said "I don't think there was any more dedicated Canberra citizen; it was a part of his life and he still retained a vital interest in everything".
Arthur Shakespeare, chairman of the board of The Canberra Times, said the death of Mr Daley symbolised the end of the era of the founders of the national capital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.