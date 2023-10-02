Times Past: October 3, 1966

Mr Daley was secretary to the Federal Commission appointed in 1924 to speed the development of Canberra before the official opening of Parliament by the Duke of York in 1927, and was assistant secretary, Department of Interior, when he retired in 1952. In his earlier years in the Commonwealth Public Service Mr Daley was responsible for much of the organisation connected with the construction of Australia House, London, opened in 1916 and for other major construction projects apart from the development of Canberra.