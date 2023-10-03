Times Past: October 4, 1987

War is something that often happens so far from home that it can be hard to understand what soldiers go through while defending our country. On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on a belated hero's welcome and thank you for those who fought in the Vietnam war.
Fourteen years after the last Australian soldier returned from Vietnam, the Australian community finally gave veterans of the war the welcome home they had been waiting for.
For two hours, the streets of Sydney from the Domain to the Town Hall were thronged with crowds, estimated by police to be at least 110,000 strong - cheering and applauding the welcome home parade of about 22,000 veterans from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the United States and South Korea.
Many veterans were stunned by the depth of feeling in the public response. They had gone along expecting to meet old mates and to show their pride in having served their country but, having experienced some animosity as a result of their service in Vietnam, they did not expect the massive public show of support.
Among the laughter there were tears. Some family members of veterans that had passed were remembering their loved ones and wished they could have been around to see the celebration of their service.
Prominent amongst the marchers was a large contingent of Vietnamese veterans marching under the flag of the old Republic of South Vietnam. Vietnamese were also numerous amongst the supporters. Mrs Tuyet Tran, of Glebe, Sydney, was waving a flag for her husband Mr Triem Tran, who served in the South Vietnamese Air Force. They came to Australia as refugees in 1979.
"This is a very happy day for us," she said. "We appreciate very much the Australians who came to fight for us and we are happy we can thank them today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.