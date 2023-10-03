The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 4, 1987

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 4 2023 - 12:00am
War is something that often happens so far from home that it can be hard to understand what soldiers go through while defending our country. On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on a belated hero's welcome and thank you for those who fought in the Vietnam war.

