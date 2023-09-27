Elsa from Frozen will be at the Hall markets this weekend

There will be a special guest at the Hartley Hall Markets this weekend - Elsa from Frozen.
She will be appearing and performing from 10.15am to 10.45am, 11am to 11.30am and 11.45am to 12 noon on Sunday.
The markets are on from 10am to 3pm on Sunday at the Hall showground in Victoria Street, Hall.
There will be plenty of stalls, food, coffee and live entertainment.
This weekend, there is also a glitter tattooist, henna tattooist, face painters, children's sideshow entertainment and tarot card reading.
Don't forget daylight saving starts on the weekend, with clocks going forward an hour from Sunday.
It's also forecast to be 29 degrees, so don't forget the sunscreen.
Entry is by a gold coin donation, which goes to Hartley Lifecare's disability programs and services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.