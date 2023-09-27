A lawyer for the man accused of stealing Nick Kyrgios' car at gunpoint has withdrawn an application which could have seen the case ceased or put on hold.
Due to ongoing delay the defence had sought to stay the case, however, in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Legal Aid lawyer Ellie Wallis withdrew that application.
Ms Wallis said outstanding material had been received and the defence needed time to review it.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen adjourned the case to October 25 to allow time for this.
The accused man was remanded in custody until then.
Police and prosecutors had previously been told to "put their skates on" and submit necessary evidence, including the body worn camera footage of 11 officers.
The 33-year-old alleged robber, who is not named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including aggravated robbery and driving a vehicle without consent.
According to police documents previously tendered to the court, Kyrgios' mother answered a knock at the door to find a long-barrelled firearm pointed at her about 8.30am in early May.
Her assailant is said to have demanded the keys to Kyrgios' bright green Tesla, which was parked in the driveway.
READ ALSO:
Police say Kyrgios' mother handed over the keys before screaming for help and alerting her son, who was in the house at the time.
While Kyrgios and his manager, Daniel Horsfall, were on the phone to emergency services, the tennis star used the Tesla app to limit the car's speed to 80km/h and track its movements for police.
After pursuing the vehicle across several suburbs, police were able to arrest the driver in Ainslie.
Soon after the incident, Kyrgios thanked his fans for their support by posting on Instagram.
"Last couple days has been rough ... haven't slept much and battling a little," he wrote at the time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.