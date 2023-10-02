Sophia de Castella has vowed to outrun her rivals as she chases an AFLW berth.
It's a bold claim, but the 18-year-old has the genes to back it up.
The daughter of Australian marathon legend Robert de Castella has quickly emerged as one of the fittest teenagers currently running around Aussie rules fields.
The midfielder had the chance to showcase her skills in front of the sport's biggest clubs at last week's AFLW combine.
The event provided an opportunity to complete a number of tests and put de Castella in the frame for selection at the upcoming draft.
Unsurprisingly, the Ainslie talent stood out in the endurance running events.
Sophia impressed in the two-kilometre time trial, however she also excelled in the agility and sprint tests.
The youngster credits her endurance to her father and hopes to use it as the foundation for a successful AFLW career.
"I used to do quite a bit of cross country," de Castella said. "I went to nationals a couple of times but I slacked off a little bit in the long distance since then. I still run sometimes with my dad so that helps keep my fitness up, but I like sprinting as well.
"I'm pretty happy with how I went [at the combine] especially in the 2km time trial, it was good. I enjoy doing the long-distance events and the sprinting."
De Castella has played AFL for the past few years after making the switch across from rugby union.
Since then, she has rapidly risen up the ranks, making her Ainslie first grade debut as a 16-year-old last year. The teenager played for the NSW/ACT Allies under 18 side this season and was one of 83 players across the country to be invited to the combine.
Wagga talent and Tricolours teammate Cleo Buttifant also made the trip to Sydney for the event.
The combine came just weeks after de Castella played a key role in the Tricolours' record-breaking victory over Belconnen in the AFL Canberra grand final.
Monday's NSW/ACT combine was the first to take place, with more events to be held around Australia in the next three weeks.
From there, the 18 clubs will select players in the draft, to be held following the current AFLW season, to feature in the 2024 competition.
De Castella is a member of the GWS Giants Academy and the franchise has the inside running to select the teenager.
While she'd love to be selected by the Giants, the midfielder isn't picky about where she plays, as long as a club drafts her.
"It's a bit of a hard process, especially for girls," de Castella said. "I'm hoping to get picked up by a club, if not this year then next year. I can go into the draft next year as well so I have two chances.
"Being picked by the Giants would be good but I'm pretty open to anywhere. I'd like to experience everywhere so I don't mind as long as I'm playing footy."
