Ask around about Adam Kingsley and you're met with a similar line just about every time.
It's always something about the dry sense of humour and the ability to strike a chord with his players.
It's part of the reason why the GWS mentor was named the AFL's coach of the year, and how he turned a Giant rabble into a genuine premiership contender in one year.
"There's a good bloke factor," AFL great Dermott Brereton said.
"You've got to be able to reach your players, so if you can actually strike a chord emotionally with your players and reach them, that seems to be one of his strong suits. All power to him."
The Giants finished 16th last year but have quickly transformed into a serious flag threat - even if the Kingsley era started in shaky fashion with the Giants falling to 15th with a 3-7 record after the opening 10 rounds of this season.
A finals return seemed a world away before the Giants stormed home to finish seventh and won finals at the MCG and Adelaide Oval.
The premiership dream ultimately crumbled in a one-point loss to Collingwood. It might be cold comfort to some, but Kingsley still got one thing over grand final-bound Collingwood and Brisbane.
Kingsley was named the coach of the year by the AFL Coaches Association, awarded 263 votes to beat Magpies mentor Craig McRae [197] and Brisbane boss Chris Fagan [164].
The final count came as little surprise to five-time premiership winner Brereton, who was in Canberra for the Giants' grand final luncheon at the National Arboretum on Wednesday.
"I thought it would turn around, I didn't think it would be this good this quick," Brereton said of the Giants' form reversal.
"History will show you, teams rarely turn a trend around that quickly, but everything is easier in the rear-view finder.
"If you look back, you can see the hallmarks of the flagstones which they've trod over which suggest they had the right players, they got the right players to the club, they addressed a few areas, and they play in a fashion that suits the players at the club.
"It makes sense, I just thought it might take a little longer to get this good. I thought they were Collingwood's main danger in the finals."
So far they have been just that.
GWS fell just one point short of Collingwood in last Friday night's preliminary final, ending their charge after sudden death wins over St Kilda and Port Adelaide.
The Magpies head to the MCG on Saturday as grand final favourites, yet Brereton tips this won't be the end of the road for GWS.
"They're not going anywhere," Brereton said. "Short of something going horribly wrong, and we keep our fingers crossed that it doesn't, they're not going anywhere."
Giants ruck coach Shane Mumford admits he "wasn't sure what to expect" when Kingsley stepped into the void left by long-term coach Leon Cameron.
But the premiership-winning ruckman says - despite some early teething issues - Kingsley's system has set the Giants up for success.
"If someone is not in the right position for a stoppage as part of our structure, it's quite easy to see who isn't there and where they were," Mumford said.
"For mine, as a coach it makes it very easy to work out who was in the wrong, who didn't do as they were told, and I love that. You're much more accountable to playing your role within the system.
"You've got to look back on [the year] as a positive. From where we finished last year to what Kingers has done with this team this year, to get us up into a prelim final is quite an amazing result. Yes, you've got to be disappointed at losing by a point to Collingwood.
"The main positive to come out of it is we're not going to be learning a new system, we can focus more on the fundamentals and training hard, and hopefully get ourselves back there next year."
