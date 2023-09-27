Wondering who has the biggest say in Saturday's AFL grand final?
"It's easy to say Jordan De Goey, it's easy to say Nick Daicos," five-time premiership winner Dermott Brereton said when asked for his Norm Smith Medal prediction. "I'll go Darcy Moore."
Few could be more fitting.
Moore watched from the stands during Collingwood's last grand final appearance, during which the Magpies struggled to contain West Coast's tall forwards in an agonising five-point defeat.
Now in his first year as Collingwood captain, Moore has led the Magpies to the cusp of their first premiership in 13 years as they prepare to face the Brisbane Lions at the MCG.
MORE SPORT
Brereton tips Moore will be able to lead the Magpies in locking down star Brisbane forwards Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron.
"Ball movement can make average forwards get better opportunities and turn them into match-winning forwards," Brereton said.
"Collingwood have the ability to move the ball a little better unless they turn it over too much, because Brisbane love the turnover game.
"Paper scissors, rock, what do you play with against their game? Does their game stifle your game? I think they're going to be able to get the job done, the Magpies."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.