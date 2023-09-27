Cameron Hill launches special Bathurst 1000 50 cent coin at the Royal Australian Mint

Matt Stone Racing driver Cameron Hill on Thursday morning will launch a coin celebrating the 60th anniversary of Australia's greatest motorsport race, ahead of the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama next week.
The Royal Australian Mint is paying tribute to the iconic event with the release of a specially designed collectible coin, the 2023 50c Coloured Uncirculated Coin - Bathurst 60th Anniversary of the Great Race.
Designed by Mint coin designer Lydia Ashe, the coloured coin features six touring cars - one for each decade of the event - in race formation as they wind their way down the legendary mountain at top speed.
The coin also features The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, designed by renowned British engraver, Jody Clark.
A true Canberran, Hill said he was honoured to have been asked by the Mint to launch the coin.
"It's exciting to be involved in the launch of such a special coin," Hill said.
"Bathurst has always played a big part in my racing career, from watching the race on TV as a child, to making my debut last year.
"The Great Race has an incredible amount of history and to see some of that encapsulated on our currency is very fitting, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary this year.
"I'm really looking forward to lining up on the grid at the Mountain in October aboard the Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro."
Arguably the biggest motor racing event in Australia - the Bathurst endurance race was first held in 1963.
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said this latest coin release was another example of the Mint telling Australia's story and history through coins.
"The Bathurst 1000 is the ultimate battleground, where a 1000 kilometre endurance race on an unforgiving mountainous track could be won and lost in the last lap," Gordon said.
"With turn names like Hell Corner, The Cutting and The Esses, it's not too difficult to imagine why Bathurst is considered by many to be one of the world's most legendary and challenging racing circuits.
"The Bathurst 1000 has earned its place in Australian history, and I'm excited the Mint has chosen to recognise this with a coin," Mr Gordon said.
The Bathurst 60th Anniversary of the Great Race coin is legal Australian tender and can be purchased from the Mint Shop or through one of the Mint's authorised dealers.
