The inaugural Medieval Festival was held at the Queanbeyan Showgrounds on September 23-24. It was almost like walking into the 15th century with stalls, taverns, feasts, blacksmiths, combat displays, living history, knights on horseback and jousting demonstrations.
It was a successful weekend with thousands turning up to experience a little bit of the middle ages. Here's to 2024! (or is that 1424?)
