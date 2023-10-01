The Canberra Times
Social pictures from the inaugural Medieval Festival at Queanbeyan Showgrounds

October 2 2023 - 12:00am
The inaugural Medieval Festival was held at the Queanbeyan Showgrounds on September 23-24. It was almost like walking into the 15th century with stalls, taverns, feasts, blacksmiths, combat displays, living history, knights on horseback and jousting demonstrations.

