Catherine Carter and Helen Leayr have been appointed to the board of the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn.
Earlier this year, the society became a company limited by guarantee to enable it to expand the scope and reach of its work.
Vinnies, which marks 100 years of service to the ACT in 2024, has also established a skills-based board as part of its new direction. Following a competitive recruitment process, Ms Carter and Ms Leayr were appointed as the first independent board members.
Ms Carter is a prominent local business figure, with a career that includes senior executive roles with peak bodies including Engineers Australia and the Property Council of Australia. She is also the founder of the networking forum Salon Canberra.
Ms Leayr is managing director of Communication Link, a Canberra-based communication firm providing community consultation and stakeholder engagement services to Commonwealth and ACT government projects. She has also served on the board of Snowy Hydro Southcare Limited.
Society President John Feint welcomed the appointments.
"We are thrilled to welcome Catherine and Helen to their roles in this important capacity," he said.
"They bring significant corporate and community experience, and both have established strong reputations in the Canberra community as leaders in their respective fields."
