The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn appoints new board members

By Staff Reporters
September 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Catherine Carter and Helen Leayr have been appointed to the board of the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.