A house price boom could be on the way

While we await another cash rate announcement on Tuesday, there was some hopeful news for home owners this week.
The cash rate is very close to its peak, if not already there, and likely to begin falling by late 2024, a report by KPMG revealed.
Stable or lower interest rates were expected to coincide with a surge in house prices, too.
The report found Canberra house prices are expected to rise 4.4 per cent this financial year before surging 9.4 per cent in the year to June 2025.
Unit prices, however, were likely to see much softer growth.
Development news was once again making headlines this week, including an application for a new Canberra estate with more than 800 homes planned.
Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group, is seeking development approval for the Stromlo Reach estate development plan.
The estate, part of Denman Prospect, is proposed to include 839 homes across 310 blocks once complete, as well as space for a new school and a community park.
Meanwhile a former childcare centre in Turner could be demolished to make way for a four-storey medical facility, under new plans released this week.
Canberra surgeon Dr Amir Butt submitted a development application for the site, which he purchased for $5 million in October 2022, CoreLogic records show.
He's hoping to build a centre to "consolidate and centralise" his medical practice, which is currently spread across four different clinics and North Canberra Hospital.
Finally, a home in Forrest set the second-highest Canberra house price last week, changing hands for more than $8 million.
It took less than a week for the builder's own home to sell, after three serious buyers competed in negotiations.
Selling agent Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra said the home's location at a "coveted address" and its large landholding contributed to its appeal.
The house, with six bedrooms and parking for 10 cars, was completed in 2019 and finished to an "exceptional" standard, Ms Harget said.
