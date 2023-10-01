Most Australian homes were designed to building codes that didn't address energy efficiency, simply because most people didn't believe it necessary at the time.
Energy was cheap and plentiful, and climate change wasn't on the national agenda.
Developers built to code and no more, resulting in the energy efficiency of Australian homes being among the worst in the developed world.
In Europe, energy efficiency has been a way of life for decades. During my childhood in Ireland my family was in construction and building high efficiency homes in the early 1980s, with good levels of insulation, electrical design, and consideration of orientation.
Living in Switzerland a while later, buildings had heat pumps and almost zero or very low electricity bills. In fairness, these countries have harsher climates, and less abundant energy resources, pushing people to see energy efficiency as a way of life.
Establishing a new home in Australia in the 2000s was confronting, many houses we saw were hopelessly energy inefficient. Now, homes are being transformed by digitisation and electrification.
Bill shock and climate change are leading many towards efficiency, starting with simple things such as smart thermostats, lighting controls, and shutters, and moving towards sophisticated home energy systems.
A new national construction code requirement for new houses to have a seven star energy rating is introduced on October 1 in NSW and Queensland, and comes into force in Victorian and the ACT early next year (due to the Commonwealth failing to deliver measurement software). To reach seven stars homes must meet strict "thermal performance" standards: considering design, insulation levels, and materials.
It is a good step towards better energy efficiency, reduced power bills and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, but the initiative does not go far enough. It is critical that these initiatives be expanded to include energy consumption, and they be disclosed before any sale or lease to drive energy retrofits of existing homes - where the ACT has led the way.
Housing accounts for a quarter of Australia's electricity use and nearly 12 per cent of total emissions. With energy prices spiralling many families are struggling with power bills exacerbated by energy inefficient homes. For the sake of affordability, and the survivability of our planet, our approach to homes and energy must fundamentally change.
Rating requirements should be expanded to cover actual power usage. The Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme (NatHERS) system, which awards up to 10 stars, relates to energy efficiency of a home's shell - but not actual energy use.
A new "whole of home" system rating overall energy performance is being trialled, including the usage of heating, cooling, water, lighting systems and fixed appliances - and factoring in the energy generated from solar panels. But these ratings will be voluntary for existing homes, with no obligation to reveal them.
New homes should be all-electric. Electricity - which by the end of this decade will be generated primarily by renewables - is the cleanest form of energy and the key to reduced consumption when monitored and controlled with digitisation.
And we must not forget the 10 million existing homes that are pumping more than 18 tonnes of greenhouse gases per household into the atmosphere every year. A new wave of energy retrofits should be promoted and supported.
Retrofits are cost effective, delivering improved performance, reduced energy use, and lower bills.
Better insulation, glazing, solar systems, and replacing gas with electricity can cut power bills by 40 per cent or more. Encouragingly, the federal government is pumping $1 billion into a fund supporting loans for household energy upgrades.
Saul Griffith's Rewiring Australia organisation has compared the $5300 yearly cost of running a home and car on petrol, gas and fossil fuel grid electricity, to an electric powered home and car, generating internal rooftop solar, costing $1850. The fossil fuel powered home emits 9550 kilograms of CO2 annually, the all electric home, none.
We know more about the energy efficiency of our fridges than our homes. Just like buying whitegoods and appliances, we should be able to see the energy ratings of homes, including their actual energy use, before we put our money down.
It must be compulsory for energy ratings to be declared any time a home goes up for rent or sale, driving owners to increase energy efficiency. Simple steps can be taken, such as better insulation - including in walls and floors - double glazing and even considering external colour schemes. And once energy use is included in efficiency ratings, going all-electric with smart home technology can make a massive difference.
READ MORE:
This isn't a radical notion on the home front; to sell or lease a commercial building you must disclose its energy efficiency rating, which has resulted in the efficiency of office towers increasing by 50 per cent.
Since 1997, the ACT has mandated disclosure of energy ratings for the sale and lease of residential homes. As a result it leads the country in energy efficiency, and studies have shown the market places a higher value on homes with a higher energy efficiency rating.
The biggest funders of housing, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and NAB, have called for the mandatory disclosure of the energy performance of existing homes before sale or lease to be applied across the nation.
Visible home energy ratings, including use, will change market behaviour, impacting property values.
Energy efficient homes will be more attractive, and easier to finance. Some will see an opportunity in buying cheaper higher-emitting houses and upgrading them.
At Schneider Electric we are helping industry manage the energy transition by improving efficiency, the housing sector needs to catch up. Australia leads the world in rooftop solar - panels sit on nearly a third of homes - but the dwellings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.