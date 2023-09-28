Three "recidivist" teenagers will face court after allegedly stealing credit cards and vehicles from two Canberra homes and a business, police said.
Police arrested two 14-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy on Wednesday about 2.30pm for their alleged involvement in the crimes.
It is alleged the trio was involved in two residential burglaries and one commercial burglary where they stole credit cards, a silver Hyundai i20, a blue Isuzu ute and a white Hyundai Tucsan.
Police said the alleged burglaries took place on Tuesday in Dickson, Nicholls and Kaleen.
They said the boys had committed a series of payWave and dangerous driving offences throughout the city, including not stopping for police.
After investigation, ACT Policing's Proactive Intervention and Diversion Team, Operation TORIC and general duties officers, found the teenage suspects at a home in Belconnen, police said.
Officers said the two 14 year-olds were in breach of existing bail conditions with one of them facing a charge of possessing stolen property. The 17-year-old also faces charges of payWave and vehicle theft.
All three boys will face the ACT Childrens Court on Thursday.
Police said they were continuing to investigate their offences and other similar offences throughout Canberra.
Anyone who may have information that may help in the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7549266. Information can be provided anonymously.
