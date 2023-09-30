The agenda-setting arts and technology festival, South by Southwest is coming to Sydney this month (its first time out of the US in 36 years) and will feature dozens of movie screenings, concerts, and video game gatherings, plus talks from people like Chance The Rapper and Charlie Brooker. If you can't justify $1895 for the all-access badge, you can get cheaper passes for industry-specific gigs, and there are lots of free events on the sidelines.