October already? Gosh, where has the year gone? It seems time is flying faster than a delayed 737 trying to land in Sydney before curfew!
But as the days get longer and we start preparing for the summer holidays, there's still time to squeeze in a bit of spring time travel around Australia - and, as it turns out, there are lots of new tourism offerings emerging after our mid-year hibernation.
The agenda-setting arts and technology festival, South by Southwest is coming to Sydney this month (its first time out of the US in 36 years) and will feature dozens of movie screenings, concerts, and video game gatherings, plus talks from people like Chance The Rapper and Charlie Brooker. If you can't justify $1895 for the all-access badge, you can get cheaper passes for industry-specific gigs, and there are lots of free events on the sidelines.
For nature-lovers, the new Tomaree Coastal Walk has opened around Port Stephens, with the 27-kilometre trail leading through forests, past secluded beaches, and finishing at the Southern Hemisphere's largest shifting sand dunes. With accommodation along the way, it's designed to be done as a two or three day walk.
Anyone keen to improve in the kitchen will love the new Peninsula Gourmet Cooking School that's opened on the Mornington Peninsula, blending local ingredients with techniques that look fancy but are approachable for any skill level. The classes will include topics like cheesemaking and sourdough, with a focus on getting the most out of the seafood through a nose-to-tail approach.
If you prefer someone else to do the work, perhaps head to Melbourne's newest fine-dining venue, Reine & La Rue, where the French-inspired menu includes wood-fired meats and a raw seafood bar. It's not cheap, but perhaps that's appropriate for its setting - the original 1890s neo-gothic Melbourne Stock Exchange.
In South Australia, a new outdoor restaurant called PLACE has taken a different approach - it has no set location! Instead, this monthly pop-up will use a different region as its inspiration each time, creating a set menu of local seasonal ingredients to be enjoyed in perhaps a forest, by the beach ... or in the outback.
Maybe it's because of Adelaide's food scene, but the city just saw its best August on record for visitor numbers. There seems to be new accommodation options opening all the time, and the latest is Hotel Alba on South Terrace, with stylish rooms and a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and pool area.
In Rockhampton, the local tourism authority has teamed up with the Indigenous organisation Darumbal Enterprises to create a series of self-guided tours around the region that you can take by watching videos and listening to stories on your phone. At each location along the way, you'll hear about the physical, spiritual, and emotional relationship between the Darumbal People and their land.
Further south, the Milbi Festival kicks off later this month in Bundaberg to coincide with the southern Great Barrier Reef's turtle season. As well as free concerts with artists such as Pete Murray and Christine Anu, there are cultural tours, workshops, and day trips to Lady Elliot Island.
Pop the corks because Effervescence is back in November! The festival dedicated to the state's best crisp and complex sparkling wines will feature dinners and masterclasses, as well as the popular comedy night, Grapes of Mirth.
If you were disappointed to hear that the Dark Mofo festival won't happen next year, don't worry - Tasmania has plenty of other events in the coming months.
There's the inaugural Spring Bay Squid Festival, dedicated to the slimy (and tasty) cephalopod, including squid-ink cocktails and aquatic canapes. The North festival in Launceston has a series of food-related functions, including an oyster tasting and a gin masterclass. And, as spring blooms, the Wynyard Tulip Festival will see rows of colourful flowers stretch towards the picturesque coastline in the state's north west.
In what's said to be an Australian first, you'll now be able to watch the humpback whale migration ... while parasailing! Leaving from Fremantle for the next couple of months, Cicerello's Jet Adventure will get you about 100 metres in the air, from where you'll be able to see the majestic animals as they head past Perth and Rottnest Island on their way back from Antarctica.
Further up the Western Australian coast, Exmouth Adventure Co has launched a new four-day expedition in the region around Ningaloo Reef, with a mixture of kayaking, snorkelling and hiking, ending each day on a beachfront wilderness campsite. The tour gives you the opportunity to see both the marine life and the ochre landscapes of this incredible World Heritage Site.
And up in the Top End, survivalist Andrew Ucles is now taking guests on a three-day tour that explores ancient landscapes while learning about bushcraft, including wildlife spotting, barramundi fishing, and mud crabbing. If three days sounds too much, his Australian Wild Tours also offer day trips that are a little less intense (although crocodiles are still involved).
If you're like me and prefer not to hunt for your dinner, there's always the Darwin International Laksa Festival, which runs for the next four weeks. Celebrating the city's multicultural community, there are lots of different types of spicy noodle soups to taste, each with their own special touch.
