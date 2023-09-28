The Canberra Timessport
Canberra-born Finlay Bealham says he's getting better for Ireland

Updated September 28 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:38am
Ireland's Australian prop Finlay Bealham reckons that he's become a better player with age as he looks forward to shooting for glory at the World Cup with his adopted country.

