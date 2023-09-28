At least four people have been taken to hospital after the steam train at Cockington Green Gardens derailed, police say.
The incident involving several visitors occurred about 10am on Thursday, after which ACT Policing and Worksafe ACT attended the scene.
ACT Ambulance paramedics assessed nine people, of which four were treated at the miniature garden park before being taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A spokesperson from Cockington Green Gardens declined to comment on the incident.
However, it released a statement on its website saying it deeply regretted the incident.
"The attraction remains open although the miniature steam-train will not operate until further notice."
Entry fees were waived to the park due to the steam train being out of order on Thursday.
Police said they are "asking witnesses at the venue to submit mobile phone footage they have of the incident and provide information to help in the investigation.
Worksafe ACT will take carriage of the investigation.
Anyone who saw the incident or who may have footage or photos of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference P2196084. Information can be provided anonymously.
