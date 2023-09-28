The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT police want witnesses to Cockington Green steam-train crash at Weston Creek, Canberra

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The steam train ride at Cockington Green. File picture by Karleen Minney.
The steam train ride at Cockington Green. File picture by Karleen Minney.

At least four people have been taken to hospital after the steam train at Cockington Green Gardens derailed, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.