Shimeng Hou charged with possessing hammer, property damage on ANU campus

By Tim Piccione
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
The Australian National University, where police say the alleged incident occurred earlier this month. Picture by Jamila Toderas
A woman is accused of threatening an Australian National University security guard with a hammer after she allegedly used the weapon to damage a campus building.

