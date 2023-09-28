A woman is accused of threatening an Australian National University security guard with a hammer after she allegedly used the weapon to damage a campus building.
The incident occurred exactly two weeks before Alex Ophel allegedly stabbed two students, leaving one in a serious condition, on the same campus.
Shimeng Hou, 31, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with possessing an offensive weapon with intent and property damage.
Police twice drew their Tasers in negotiations with the woman, who they claim was in a "heightened state acting aggressive, yelling, clenched jaw, pacing, clenched fist".
Magistrate Glenn Theakston refused Hou's bail application.
Police documents tendered to the court allege the woman entered a residential and office building located on Lenneaus Way on the morning of September 4.
Hou allegedly entered a conference room where she began hitting walls and multiple items with a metal hammer described as being 30cm in length.
"The damage consisted of a television, 11 holes in the walls, three ripped out wall sockets, a clock and a computer," police documents state.
A university security guard approached the woman, who is accused of raising the hammer and yelling at the man to "stay away and leave her alone".
Hou left the building, as asked, but allegedly did so while continuing to raise the hammer towards the guard.
Security guards called police and followed the woman through the campus "in an attempt to prevent her from assaulting anyone with the hammer".
Hou allegedly smashed the rear window of a parked transit van.
Police eventually arrived and began negotiating with Hou at Union Court, which was being cordoned off to keep members of the public away.
The woman allegedly kept her hand on the hammer and acted aggressively towards any police officers approaching her.
Police claim Hou dropped the hammer at her feet and began moving away but when officers approached her, she rushed back to pick up the alleged weapon.
The woman is said to have eventually dropped the hammer again before police arrested her.
It is not yet known if Hou is a student of the university.
