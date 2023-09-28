During the Black Summer bushfires, schools in the ACT considered closing due to debilitating air quality and heat, demonstrating the direct physical effect that climate change is having on young people, not to mention the mental health impacts. Despite the 15,000 young Canberrans who raised the alarm in the School Strike 4 Climate protests and despite countless rounds of youth consultations which have lobbied for real change, we find ourselves in the exact same place: three years on, we have officially reached a global boiling point and we are staring down the possibility of yet another catastrophic bushfire season.