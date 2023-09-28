High-priced yearlings Erno's Cube and Scampi make their racecourse debuts as two-year-olds for the powerful Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable at Randwick on Saturday.
Erno's Cube, a $230,000 purchase at the 2023 Gold Coast Yearling Sale, lines up in the $250,000 Group 3 Gimcrack Stakes while Scampi, who sold for $750,000 at the same sale, takes his place in the $250,000 Breeders Plate.
Both races, traditionally excellent form guides for rich two-year-old races later in the season, are run over 1000 metres.
"There is some very expensive well-bred horseflesh making their debuts in the Gimcrack and Breeders Plate at Randwick on Saturday," Maher told ACM Racing.
"It's hard to get a gauge on the form for both races as all the horses have only had one trial on the Kensington track at Randwick last week.
"There is always a lot of anticipation and excitement about the Gimcrack and Breeders Plate each year and there's no exception this time. A lot of dreams are on the line for owners and trainers in both races."
The reigning Melbourne Cup winning trainer said he's happy with the condition of Erno's Cube and Scampi going into Saturday's black type races.
"Erno's Cube trialled up well," Maher said. "She's a nice type of filly who hasn't put a foot wrong since she came into the stable while Scampi is an excellent type of colt.
"Scampi had a lot of presence about him when we purchased him at the sales and he's still got it today. I thought Scampi was very impressive at the trial. Jockey Jason Collett didn't do much on him.
"There's a lot of hype about Scampi since his trial. We just wanted to give Erno's Cube and Scampi a look around. I think Scampi trialled a bit better than Erno's Cube.
"They should both run well. Johnny Allen is coming up to ride Erno's Cube as he's had a bit of luck for her owners and they wanted him to ride while Jason has the sit on Scampi."
Bet365 rate Scampi the short priced favourite at odds of $1.80 to win the Breeders Plate while Erno's Cube is a $13 chance to take out the Gimcrack Stakes. Lady Of Camelot trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott is the $2.50 favourite for the Gimcrack.
Maher revealed Nugget and Duke Of Sessa look likely to be scratched from the $1.5 million Group 1 Epsom and Future History may also be taken out of the $750,000 Group 1 Metropolitan on Saturday.
"It's disappointing that we may not have any runners in the Epsom and Metropolitan," he said. "The wide barriers never helped their chances.
"I always think it's tough to win races from wide gates. We'll probably take Nugget to the $1.5 million Alan Brown Stakes at Rosehill next Saturday and could look at running Duke Of Sessa in the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington next week and Future History may run in next Saturday's Bart Cummings at Flemington."
The multiple Group 1 winning trainer is excited about the hopes of Tiz Invincible in Saturday's $750,000 Group One Flight Stakes at Randwick.
"Tiz Invincible is chasing her fourth consecutive win when she runs in the Flight," he said. "She hasn't put a foot wrong in this campaign. My only concern is she's got an awkward draw but if we can overcome that she's going to run a really good race.
"It'll be her first time running over 1600 metres but all indications are she should run the mile right out. Her last win over 1400 metres was good. Jockey Zac Lloyd is riding in good form and he's got a good understanding of her."
Tiz Invincible is the $2.70 favourite in the Flight Stakes.
Maher said Recommendation and Promises Kept should run well in their respective races on the big 10-race Randwick program.
"Promises Kept has only had the two runs for us but both those runs were in Group 1 company," he said. "I've been very happy with the way he's been working on the training track.
"He's furnished into a nice horse. I'm sure he's going to have a good campaign. Recommendation should be hard to beat. His two runs in this preparation have been very good and I think he is the one to beat going on his form."
Victoria's only meeting on Saturday is at Mornington. The main race on the eight-event program is the listed $175,000 Ansett Stakes.
Meanwhile, Sandown hosts an eight-race card on Sunday - with the $200,000 Group 3 Sandown Stakes the feature.
